Pilgrims make traditional trek to St. Ann's for novena conclusion

Newswatch 16 found folks from Luzerne County walking to Scranton for early morning devotions at St. Ann's.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pilgrimage of the faithful from Pittston to Scranton took place early Wednesday.

About a dozen people made the ten-mile walk in the fog.

It ended at St. Ann's Basilica Shrine in Scranton in time for the 4:30 a.m. mass and the conclusion of the popular nine-day novena, marked by prayer and devotions.

The faithful honor St. Ann as the grandmother of Jesus Christ. Wednesday is her feast day.

There are masses all day today at St. Ann's to mark the end of the solemn novena in Scranton.