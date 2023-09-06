Pie for the principal

Students at Riverside Elementary East gave a special treat to school leaders for the end of the year.

MOOSIC, Pa. — In a sweet celebration of the last day of school, students at Riverside Elementary East in Moosic got to hit their principal with a pie.

Teachers were in on the action too.

Students who got to smash the pies were selected through a raffle from behavior rewards points earned throughout the year

"Wet, sticky; it's fun. It gets the kids going, and they enjoy it. It's a nice way to see them off for the summer," said Principal Dave Walsh.

This used to just be a Pie Day tradition on March 14. Math teachers were the ones to get those pies to the face. But it's turned into an end-of-the-year tradition and treat for students.