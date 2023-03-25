Pie For Breakfast held in Lackawanna County

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — It was a good day to eat pie in Lackawanna County.
Abington Christian Academy held its 9th annual Pie for Breakfast Fundraiser.
All sorts of homemade pies were on sale.
Folks could buy a ticket and get as many slices of pie as they wanted.
In addition to all the pie, people could also try their luck at a basket raffle.
Volunteers say a lot of people came by to get a piece of the action.
"Especially homemade pies, not very many people make homemade pies, and I think it's something that they remember back from their childhood," said Shirley Gilpin, volunteer.
All the proceeds from the fundraiser go right back to the school.
