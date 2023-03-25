x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Pie For Breakfast held in Lackawanna County

Folks could buy a ticket and get as many slices of pie as they wanted at the Abington Christian Academy.

More Videos

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — It was a good day to eat pie in Lackawanna County.

Abington Christian Academy held its 9th annual Pie for Breakfast Fundraiser.

All sorts of homemade pies were on sale.

Folks could buy a ticket and get as many slices of pie as they wanted.

In addition to all the pie, people could also try their luck at a basket raffle.

Volunteers say a lot of people came by to get a piece of the action.

"Especially homemade pies, not very many people make homemade pies, and I think it's something that they remember back from their childhood," said Shirley Gilpin, volunteer.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser go right back to the school.

Related Articles

There’s a wonderful place that you really should see called The Land of Hatchy Milatchy.

Before You Leave, Check This Out