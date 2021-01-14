Pictures appear to show Frank Scavo at Capitol siege

Pictures appear to show the organizer of a bus trip of Trump supporters from our area to Washington D.C. in the middle of the chaos at the U.S. Capitol building.

Photos appear to show Frank Scavo at the U.S. Capitol building along with a mob of other Trump supporters.

The republican from Old Forge told Newswatch 16 last week that he was not near the capitol when rioters stormed the building.

According to the Scranton Times, Scavo has now changed his story, saying he actually was there but outside.