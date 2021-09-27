Pickleball gaining in popularity in Lackawanna County

It's one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — If it's a weeknight in South Abington Park, Don Kalina is likely here, playing his new favorite sport.

"I play probably 4-5 times a week, at least. I'd play more if my wife would let me!" Kalina joked.

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, and it's picking up speed in this part of Lackawanna County.

"I started playing in Florida, where I go in the winter. I'm a long-time tennis player, so it was very easy to evolve into pickleball," said Cathy Rachkowski of South Abington Twp.

"t's slowly creeping north, and it's catching on. It's probably the hottest sport right now in the country," said Kalina.

"Definitely. I've noticed a huge increase in popularity with the game of pickleball, and it's great because it's a game that people can play of all different ages," said Marcy Curra.

Players say it's a way to meet new people, and get in some exercise, without breaking the bank, or a bone.

"You don't have to be athletic, and anyone can play. We'll have kids here tonight, probably 10-12 years old, up to 75 or 80," said Kalina.

And the township is doing its part to keep the momentum going; the supervisors just had pickleball court lines painted on the basketball courts at the park.

"Prior to that we would have to come and tape everything every week, and this provides us with more playing time," said Curra.

This group of pickleball players is close to 150 strong. People come and go when they can, and anyone is welcome to join.