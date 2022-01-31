Mobile devices impacted by 3G phase-out

Starting Tuesday, AT&T will begin phasing out all of its 3G devices, affecting more than just your smartphone.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — From home security systems and life alert to roadside assistance and tablets, all of these devices will soon power off forever because of the 3G phase-out.

"Medical devices, your in-car system, but some of these won't work at all," Said Alan Pugh, Chief Technology Officer of AMP Mobile Solutions.

Alan Pugh from AMP Mobile Solutions says this 3G phase-out is more than losing the ability to call or text; so many devices we use every day are due for an upgrade.

"People aren't aware of what everything runs on, some alarm systems are backed up by 3G," said Pugh.

And starting this month AT&T customers with 3G devices are losing their ability to make phone calls, even for 911.

"If you have an older phone it will not work even for 911," Pugh said.

Other leading networks will be ending their 3G services throughout 2022 to make room for 5G in the wireless spectrum.

"If you want to get the faster speeds that everyone wants, you need to make these adjustments," said Pugh.

While it may be an inconvenience now, this shift in cellular will pay off in the long run.

"With our need for strong broadband this is only the beginning of the end," said Pugh.