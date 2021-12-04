Pharmacy's first day with the COVID-19 vaccine

The pharmacy in Scranton got 400 doses of the J&J vaccine over the weekend, just in time for phase 1C to open up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pharmacist in Scranton was looking forward to work Monday morning because it was going to be her first day administering the COVID-19 vaccine. With the governor's announcement that all adults in the state will now be eligible to schedule an appointment beginning on Tuesday, that pharmacist is even more excited to have the supply.

"I kept my first vial as a historic sight. It's just history, and I'm honored to be part of it," said Karen Spataro, Valley Care Pharmacy.

After months of waiting, Valley Care Pharmacy on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton received 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend, just in time for phase 1C to open up Monday.

"Not being able to be part of it was disheartening. People calling and asking, 'Oh, did you get the vaccine yet?' and having to say, 'No, but it's coming. Be patient; we're going to get it,'" Spataro explained.

With the governor's announcement that all adults in the state will now be eligible a week ahead of schedule, the phone did not stop ringing at the pharmacy in Scranton on Monday.

"They do feel very excited and very relieved, but also this is their community. This is their pharmacy," said Cyndi Colman, RN-BSN.

Valley Care Pharmacy opened right before the pandemic started more than a year ago. Spataro is the only pharmacist who works there, but now that the pharmacy will receive a new vaccine shipment every week, some of her nurse and pharmacist friends are volunteering their time to help administer the shots. Cyndi Colman is one of the volunteers.

"New customers that are walking in, new clients of Karen's are also now being able to recognize what a phenomenal personal store she is offering at her pharmacy and the care and the compassion, alongside the educational value," Colman added.

Appointments are filling up, and Spataro wants to make sure all 400 doses are accounted for.

"Just peace of mind, I guess. It's been a year. I just want to get back to normal," said Robert Dipenice of Scranton, one of the first to receive his vaccine at Valley Care Pharmacy Monday morning.

Spataro will also be reaching out to homebound agencies in need of assistance with the vaccine.