The clinic will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Greater Scranton YMCA.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A pharmacy in Lackawanna County still has a few appointments available for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday.

Workers from DePietro's Pharmacy in Dunmore will be administering the Moderna vaccine at the Greater Scranton YMCA starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.