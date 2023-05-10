Pharmacy, college students weigh in on over-the-counter birth control possibility

An FDA panel now recommends the sale of an over-the-counter birth control pill.

SCRANTON, Pa. — While it isn't out on store shelves just yet, advisers for the FDA voted unanimously in favor of a drug maker's request to sell its once-a-day birth control pill over the counter.

"I am on birth control, and it's a hassle to get, so it's really exciting. That it'll be offered over the counter quick and easy," said Madison Friscia, sophomore.

At Sheely's Drug Store, pharmacist, and owner Lori Hart says this could benefit many women who right now need a prescription from a doctor to obtain the drug.

"I think it's a very good thing for women that don't go to the doctor and can't afford to go to the doctor. They'll be able to get this over-the-counter without a prescription," Hart said.

While the panel is only recommending this change, a final vote from The FDA could come sometime this summer.

Newswatch 16 spoke with college students who say an over-the-counter pill could change the stigma around birth control.

"People have more of an opportunity to do what's best for them, and by having different options, they can do what's best for their health and be able to live their own lives and not be have to worry about what their parents say and be worried about getting judged and things like that," said Aimee Mockler, junior.

"One of the most important stigma is that women are constantly dealing with is the main reason women are prescribed the birth control pill is because they are sexually active when really birth control is something that helps with migraines, acne and prevents and helps menstrual cycles," added Samantha Burton, senior.

A 2016 survey by the National College Health Association found that 55 percent of college women used a method of contraception; it found that a majority of them use the pill for birth control.