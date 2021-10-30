Pets blessed in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY, Pa. — Pets came in costume to a blessing at a church in Lackawanna County.
Waverly United Methodist Church hosted the pet blessing near Clarks Summit.
In the spirit of Halloween, both humans and pets received a treat bag to take home.
Pet owners say the church makes them and their four-legged friends feel welcome.
"The reason that my husband and I are a part of Waverly is because they first accepted me with my service dog, and that doesn't happen everywhere. The fact that we can turn something that into a ministry to all kinds of people and animals is really a wonderful way for the church to get to know the community," said Beth Kostelnik, with the Waverly United Methodist Church.
Visitors to the pet blessing were asked to donate pet items for the Women's Resource Center clients in Lackawanna County.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.