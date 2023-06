Crews were putting out a house fire in Old Forge when they came across a pig in the basement.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A house caught fire in Lackawanna County this morning and rescue crews had to wrangle a pig to get it out of the home.

The fire was on Sibley Avenue in Old Forge.

No humans were home. But a pig was.

The pig seemed to be doing okay. The house has smoke damage.

A fire marshal will look for the cause.