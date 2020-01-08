Pet food pantry held in Scranton

Organizers say this isn't the first time they held a pet food pantry during the pandemic.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An emergency food distribution was held Saturday in part of Lackawanna County but this one was put on for our furry friends.

NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative held a pet food pantry distribution along Dickson Avenue in Scranton Saturday morning.

The event helps provide food for pets during the pandemic.

Organizers say this is the third time they've hosted the distribution to help pet owners.

"And we know that community members are struggling and we're trying to help keep pets in their home where they are safe and loved, rather than being surrendered to shelters simply because a family member can't feed them," said Katrina Sonnenberg.