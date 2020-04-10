Pet blessing in Lackawanna County

A pet blessing was held at the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green Sunday.

CLARKS GREEN, Pa. — It was all about the animals Sunday in part of Lackawanna County.

A pet blessing was held at the Church of Saint Gregory in Clarks Green.

Families brought out their furry friends to the parking lot of the church along North Abington Road for an annual pet blessing.

The event is held in observance of the Feast Day of Saint Francis, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment.

"They are god's creatures and you know, they are so good. We don't even deserve to have them, they are so good. We just love them so much," said Angela Metcho, Old Forge.