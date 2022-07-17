Pet adoption day at the ballpark

Newswatch 16 found many excited children at the stadium in addition to grateful volunteers thankful for the opportunity to get their names and their animals in need out in the public eye.

"These are dogs, two of the dogs were just got to our rescue yesterday from Arkansas so these are two dogs that do not have any applications yets, they have only been at our rescue for one day, and our other dog Chet he's 9 months old and he does not have any applications yet, so we really brought the dogs that we really wanted to adopt out," said Karen Stroney, volunteer.