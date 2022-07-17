Pet adoption day at the ballpark

MOOSIC, Pa. — In addition to fly balls and strikeouts, visitors to PNC Field in Moosic got to meet some furry friends at the ball game Sunday afternoon.
It was pet adoption day at the game and area rescues were invited to bring cats and dogs in need of a loving home.
Newswatch 16 found many excited children at the stadium in addition to grateful volunteers thankful for the opportunity to get their names and their animals in need out in the public eye.
"These are dogs, two of the dogs were just got to our rescue yesterday from Arkansas so these are two dogs that do not have any applications yets, they have only been at our rescue for one day, and our other dog Chet he's 9 months old and he does not have any applications yet, so we really brought the dogs that we really wanted to adopt out," said Karen Stroney, volunteer.
The game featuring the furry friends wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Looking to adopt? Check out WNEP's 16 To The Rescue segments on YouTube.