Person found hurt on train tracks in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — An injured person was found on some railroad tracks in Scranton early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to train tracks in the area of Luzerne Street and Meridian Avenue around midnight for reports of a person hit by a train.

Scranton police told Newswatch 16 the victim was found with serious injuries and was in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Police have not said if the person was hit by the train, or if the person was already on the tracks when the train arrived.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad Police are investigating what happened in Lackawanna County.