He was accused of telling a Children and Youth worker to lie about the conditions of a home.

THROOP, Pa. — Perjury charges against a union representative have been dropped in Lackawanna County.

According to online court records, those charges were withdrawn today against Louis Strazzeri of Throop.

He was originally accused of telling a Children and Youth worker to lie about the conditions of a home where a child with autism was living.

The child and three younger siblings were removed from the home in Archbald last October.