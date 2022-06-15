Period products in short supply

Officials say the shortage is because of inventory issues stemming from the high costs of cotton, rayon, and plastic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The latest supply shortage to hit stores across the country is impacting women who menstruate.

There's a good supply of feminine products at Gerrity's on Meadow Avenue but some bare spots on certain brands.

"Women have their needs, we need them. They need to be here. It's a once-a-month thing. It's got to be taken care of.," said Rebecca Vargas, Scranton.

According to the Washington Post, officials say the shortage is because of inventory issues stemming from the high costs of cotton, rayon, and plastic.

Avianna Watts from Scranton says she learned about the shortage after seeing a post on social media.

"I saw it on Facebook. I didn't know about it until I saw that other stores with shelves completely empty. I heard that CVS went completely empty, too," said Avianna Watts, Scranton. "Luckily I stored up a couple months ago so I'm good for now but I don't know what I am going to do."

While many women can drive around to find the products that they need, some others aren't as fortunate.

"Period Poverty" refers to the lack of access to the necessary menstrual health products.

According to case workers at Catherine McAuley Center on Pittston Avenue, the issue affects one in five women.

"In our world, there is always a shortage of period products. Our women are often choosing between food and products," said Brooke Gunza, Catherine McAuley Center. "We have kids who miss school because their families can't afford the period products. We have women who miss work. It's our reality all the time."

Grunza says the center runs a program called the "Period Project."

It helps provide products and materials for women in need.

Grunza says the center has enough supply for a few months, but the fear is that donations will slow down because of the shortage.

"I just hope that when this is no longer an issue for the majority of the community the donations will continue flowing in. Whether it's monetary, so we can provide not only disposable products but also the reusable ones," she said.

Catherine McAuley Center case managers say if you find yourself stressed out by the feminine product shortage or the cost, give the center a call at (570) 342-1342.