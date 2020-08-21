Don't panic: Still plenty of pepperoni

Some places are reporting shortages of the popular pizza topping.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Pizza lovers looking to grab a cut or a tray of pepperoni pizza may find it hard to come by these days; there is a national pepperoni shortage.

With the coronavirus forcing many meat production facilities to close down, or just not having the same staff working, the pepperoni supply is low. It's forcing pizzerias to raise the prices of their trays.

But that's not the case for the pizza capital of the world in Old Forge. Nina Fumanti, the manager at Arcaro & Genell, says they have yet to feel the impact.

"Right now, we're not really seeing a pepperoni shortage, that's definitely one of our popular toppings, but we haven't seen it. I mean prices we really haven't seen an incline in it," Fumanti said.

But some people dining at the takeaway kitchen, say there have mixed emotions when it comes to having pepperoni on their pizza.

"For sure, it's one of my favorite toppings, for sure. That and sausage," Justin Hull said.

"Personally, pepperoni pizza isn't really my favorite pizza, so I don't really mind if it goes away. I usually stick with barbeque or just cheese plain," Steven Hull said.

Some other places like New York City are seeing the shortage and a rise in prices. Arcaro & Genell's hope it doesn't eventually reach their restaurant.

"I think if larger cities are, I think we might definitely see a shortage. I mean hopefully not, but if you know, anything is possible," Fumanti said.