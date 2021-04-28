People review Biden's first 100 days as the president addresses the country

Newswatch 16's Peggy Lee found both supporters and non-supporters of President Biden.

SCRANTON, Pa. — President Biden faced the nation to talk about his first 100 days in the Oval Office.

Back here at home, we wanted to know what people in our area think.



Joe Biden's childhood home is on North Washington Avenue in Scranton's Green Ridge section.

Newswatch 16 found some of his supporters on the street.

Attorney Chris Cullen is a life-long Green Ridge resident and a Biden supporter.

He approves of the president's performance so far.

“Helping people move ahead, whether it’s the working or lower class or people who are trying to get out of a tough situation,” said Cullen.



Patti Lynett also lives in the Green Ridge section and raised four children here.

She's proud to have voted for Biden.



“I just think he's come up with so many initiatives that many sense and he's really sticking to them. He's got a battle royal with Republican,” said Lynett.



But outside of Scranton, opinions are not so positive.

We found Jim Glemboski fixing this home in Tunkhannock.



Glemboski, a Trump supporter, doesn't like the direction this country is headed.

“I do not agree with big government. I do not believe with the debt that we're incurring. It's greatly increasing and they’re projecting more,” said Glemboski.



Jeff Kmieciak is a Trump supporter visiting friends in Tunkhannock.



"The thing about Biden is Trump actually started the vaccine and Biden is taking all the credit for it,” said Kmieciak.



Kmieciak told Newswatch 16, he wouldn't be watching the President's address at all.