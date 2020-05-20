People react to COVID-19 cases at Allied Services, other nursing homes

State releases nursing home COVID data that shows high numbers in our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With 369 beds, Allied Services says it is the largest non-profit skilled nursing facility in the region.

But now the state health department is giving the long-term nursing home another label.

It has the fourth highest amount of residents with COVID-19 cases at 163 people with the virus.



People shopping at a Gerrity's nearby say they have heard the coronavirus has hit nursing homes hard, including Allied.



“Oh definitely, definitely,” said Donna Delpret from Clarks Summit. “We have a friend that works there and she said it's safe but it's just the older generation that's getting this.”



The health department reports there have been 41 residents at Allied who have died from COVID-19.

However, in a statement from Allied it said "To date, 18 residents have passed away .... from COVID-19 at the facility...".

"Additionally, 10 of our residents .... passed away in hospitals ....".

"All 28 were reported ....".

Allied also said it is providing care for the ".... sickest, most vulnerable and elderly... even prior to the COVID -19 pandemic."



“They're more at risk to begin with,” said Sue Chimel from South Abington Township. “I mean, that's just a fact, but I know these facilities do as much as they can do.”



In a statement from Allied Services, it said it is “…extremely heartbroken for every resident and family member who have experienced loss during this pandemic and .... that the staff here treat residents as members of their own family.”



“I think allied is one of the better facilities in the area for nursing home,” said David Burnside from Scranton.

Allied said it plans to work with the health department in the next coming days to reconcile the discrepancies in its number of reported cases and reported deaths to ensure the integrity of the data.