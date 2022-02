Interstate 81 north is closed near the Fleetville Exit (202) in Lackawanna County after a crash involving a big rig and a pickup truck hauling horses.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A wreck has a highway shut down in Lackawanna County Monday morning.

A tractor-trailer hauling groceries and a pickup truck hauling horses wrecked on Interstate 81 near the Fleetville exit in Scott Township around 2 a.m.

The big rig is on its side.

Two people and a horse were hurt.

Both lanes of I-81 north and one lane of I-81 south are shut down.

Crews haven't what caused the wreck here in Lackawanna County.