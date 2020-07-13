People gather in Scranton for prison reform

The Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration held an event Sunday afternoon in Scranton. Organizers say they hope to one day end harsh sentencing practices.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People gathered in Scranton Sunday to fight for prison reform.

The Coalition to Abolish Death by Incarceration held an event Sunday afternoon at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

People say they have had loved ones in prison and want to help end life sentences.

The organization believes that sentencing people to Death By Incarceration is a violation of their human rights.

"I'm up in Scranton because I want to meet people here who are involved in local efforts to fight mass incarceration, I've been up here rebuilding relationships," said John Bergen.