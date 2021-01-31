People enjoy free skating in Lackawanna County

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Before the flakes fell in Lackawanna County, winter-lovers were out on a frozen pond.
Families, even four-legged friends, enjoyed some skating at Hillside Park.
Free skating returned this year after a hiatus last winter.
Skaters we talked to put a positive spin on this week's forecast.
"I can come up here and it'll still be nice and icy and not melting. And I can go skiing still," said Nina Emiliani of Scranton. "I'm hoping that we get a lot of snow so the mountain will be nice when I get to go up!"
Ice skating is open at Hillside Park each weekend as long as the weather allows.