Pennsylvanians more likely to go above and beyond for Christmas decorating

A new study by online interior design company Modsy found PA is in the top three states in the nation to go overboard with holiday decorating.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People on Ridge Avenue have decked the halls in this neighborhood for the past six years, but this year, they went above and beyond.

They aren't the only ones.

With so many people stuck at home for the holidays, people are spreading Christmas cheer at home this year.

It took Jesse Kasper two weeks to set up his holiday display outside his home in Scranton.

"This year there's a little more. As you can see there's an 18-foot Frosty. We have our 12-foot skeleton out. Everyone just has more time at the house, so more family time," Kasper said.

A lot of Pennsylvanians apparently plan on channeling their inner-Claus this year.

Stores like Jerry's for All Seasons in Dunmore have many shoppers feeling like there is really no place like home for the holidays.

"This year is so different because we're home. All-day, every day, and the kids are just, they just love it," Kerri Ruddy-Archer of Dunmore said.

"It brings some happiness, you know. It's colorful. All that. You can't be with family for the holidays, so you do the best you could," Irma Barnes of Scranton said.

Jerry's co-owner Allison Longo said the store had to re-order items more often this year than before.

"People have a little extra money not going out, not going out for dinner, not going on vacations. They have to stay home, so they're spending. They want their house to look nice," Longo said.

At Christmasland at Main Hardware in Wilkes-Barre sales are up 10% from this time last year.

Owner Larry Stirewalt said customers started buying earlier.

Two weeks before Thanksgiving he saw a big increase.

"If any year we needed some Christmas Joy, don't you think it would be this year? So, the decorations remind them of Christmas, which feels good and we need to feel good right now," Stirewalt said.