Pennsylvania lifts universal mask mandate Monday

Officials say it's okay for anyone to go maskless inside most public places in Pennsylvania, but still urges them to "follow mask-wearing guidance where required."

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Throop resident, Dallys Balendy, says she plans to get vaccinated against COVID – but still hasn't yet. So she still wears her mask in public places, per CDC guidance.

"I'm so used to wearing it now. My mom is sick, my grandmother is sick, so I'd rather keep wearing it than take it off," Balendy said.



And she says that won't change – even with the Pennsylvania Department of Health's latest update, lifting its universal masking order, starting Monday.



Sandy Berger co-owns Berger’s Furniture & Mattress in Dickson City. She says people have been mostly respectful in her store up to this point – either coming in wearing a mask or ready to put one on if asked.

CDC guidance says those fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except if required by laws, rules and regulations.

This new state update includes those unvaccinated.

"We're getting back to normal,” Berger said. “Life is returning to pre-pandemic so it's definitely a positive step."



The Pennsylvania Department of Health says according to the CDC vaccine tracker, as of Friday, 74.9 percent of Pennsylvanians, aged 18 and older received one dose of the vaccine, while 59.4 percent are fully vaccinated – that's about 10 percent shy of the governor's goal of 70 percent fully vaccinated adults.



"I'm not a medical expert, so I can't say for sure, but I'm comfortable enough with that,” Berger said.



Pennsylvania ranks eighth in the country for first doses administered.



The State Department of Health, while saying we're making progress, still encourages those partially or unvaccinated to wear a mask for protection.



The new state mandate urges Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance – meaning, for instance, to still wear a mask if a local business requires it. And the CDC still requires people to wear masks on public transportation, like buses, planes and trains.



Some say it's all about your personal comfort level.



"It just has to be your decision if you want to use it,” Bragan Hinogosa, visiting from Colombia, South America, said.