Pennsylvania celebrates 342nd birthday

Every year on Charter Day, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission offers free admission to state museums.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a big day for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

England's King Charles the Second granted a charter to William Penn 342 years ago, marking the beginning of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

State leaders celebrated in Harrisburg by visiting an exhibit of the original charter on display for a limited time at The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

The charter, written in 1681, was drawn up on parchment using iron gall ink.

The State Archives preserves the document in a high-security facility, shielding it from strong light and environmental fluctuations.

In honor of Charter Day, the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission celebrates by offering free admission to many of the historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History.

Newswatch 16 stopped by one of those museums in Lackawanna County to learn more about the celebration's impact.

It was more than just curiosity that drew people to the Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton.

"Today is our annual Charter Day event, and it's usually the second Sunday in March. It's a free day. And so anybody who comes to museum can get free admission, second Sunday in March," said John Fielding, museum curator.

"So that's actually why we came. I noticed that was like a Charter Day, and it was looking up to see what museums were in the area that they might have allowed like free entry in, and I saw that the anthracite Heritage Museum that it was going to be a free entry," said Samantha Garvey of Scranton.

Visitors say they walked inside for something to do but left with a lot more than they bargained for.

"I mean, I gotta say learning about the lifestyle of the coal miners in the region and the work that they had to go through to get here and from an immigration standpoint, that's fine about the different cultures and keeping up with their cultures when they got here like the different regions that kept their different traditions alive in this area. It's kind of crazy to see all of us in the same spot," said Sean Kane of Carlisle.

"I think it's great. Just to get, like, come out and do something. And especially now, they're like the winter months. I mean, you'll have you have free time. Come out and see and explore. See what your history is," said Pat Garvey, Scranton.

"I'm like, this is a perfect opportunity. We can go to museums to learn more about the region where I'm from. So it was a great opportunity, and we were really happy that we were here this weekend," added Garvey.