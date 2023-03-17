PennDOT supports passenger rail service to northeast PA

If the rail project happens, officials say Amtrak trains would take people from Scranton and the Poconos to big cities like New York City and even Boston.

SCRANTON, Pa. — PennDOT is throwing its support behind developing passenger rail service in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Congressman Matt Cartwright revealed that PennDOT plans to spearhead the application process.

Now if the rail project happens, officials say Amtrak trains would take people from Scranton and the Poconos to big cities like New York City and even Boston.

Cartwright says this would be a game-changer for the region.

"We're interested in this for the jobs, for the economic development. It's absolutely been proven that new lines like this will lead to economic development," said Rep. Cartwright.

Amtrak plans to release the results of its latest Scranton to New York passenger rail service plan as early as next week.

There's no word on when a final decision will be made.