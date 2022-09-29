PennDOT plans road closure in Lackawanna County

The sign says the road in Archbald will be closed from October 5 – October 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARCHBALD, Pa. — There is a traffic alert for drivers in part of Lackawanna County.

PennDOT has placed an electronic sign on Salem Road in Archbald between the on and off ramps to Exit 4 of the Casey Highway (Route 6).

The sign says the road will be closed from October 5 – October 26.

PennDOT has not given a reason for the closure.

Local police are concerned about problems with the upcoming Steamtown Marathon and access to businesses in the industrial park off the exit.