
Lackawanna County

PennDOT plans road closure in Lackawanna County

The sign says the road in Archbald will be closed from October 5 – October 26.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — There is a traffic alert for drivers in part of Lackawanna County.

PennDOT has placed an electronic sign on Salem Road in Archbald between the on and off ramps to Exit 4 of the Casey Highway (Route 6).

The sign says the road will be closed from October 5 – October 26.

PennDOT has not given a reason for the closure.

Local police are concerned about problems with the upcoming Steamtown Marathon and access to businesses in the industrial park off the exit.

