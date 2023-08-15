PennDOT looking to fill job openings ahead of winter season

It’s no easy feat to spread more than 100,000 tons of salt and nearly two million gallons of brine out on the road each winter.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Before we know it, the plows will once again be out on the roads across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT officials in Dunmore are skipping right through the dog days of summer and shifting their focus to the winter months ahead.

Jonathan Eboli is the Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, PennDOT Engineering District 4.

“It may seem premature to talk about winter in August, but we have an immediate need for many vacant positions vital to our winter positions,” added Eboli.



It’s no easy feat to spread more than 100,000 tons of salt and nearly two million gallons of brine out on the road each winter. The extensive operations are why PennDOT is looking to fill more than 100 different positions, from mechanics to those behind the wheel of a plow.



“We are hiring operators on a seasonal basis, with the potential of a promotion into a full-time position. We're also hiring full-time operator trainees with benefits,” said Eboli.

He added PennDOT expects a large number of retirements over the next several years, leaving a large number of vacant full-time positions.

Starting hourly rates for 2023/2024 positions are:

· Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator ($21.00)

· Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic ($25.91)

· Auto Mechanic ($22.80)

· Semi-skilled laborer ($16.86)

· Tradesman Helper ($16.86)

· Welder ($18.99)

· Radio Dispatcher ($15.88)

· Custodial Worker ($16.48)

· Stock Clerk ($15.88)

The open houses will take place across six different counties on Wednesday, August 16, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the locations listed below:

PennDOT District 4

55 Keystone Industrial Park Road,

Dunmore, PA 18512

Lackawanna County

1034 Morgan Highway

Clarks Summit, PA 18411

Luzerne County

381 S. Main St.

Ashley, PA 18706

Pike County

291 Route 739

Hawley, PA 18428

Susquehanna County

18786 Route 706

Montrose, PA 18801

Wayne County

984 Texas Palmyra Highway

Honesdale, PA 18431

Wyoming County

1 Franklin Avenue

Tunkhannock, PA 18657