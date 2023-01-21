PennDOT issues road restrictions ahead of winter weather

PennDOT has issued vehicle and speed restrictions ahead of the wintry weather expected Sunday evening.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties beginning at the Interstate 84 interchange in Dunmore on Sunday, January 22nd, at 5:00 p.m.

Speed limits will be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the restrictions must move to the right lane.

Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

To view the current vehicle restrictions, head to 511PA by clicking here.