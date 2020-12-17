PennDOT crews: "We want everyone to stay home"

PennDOT has been preparing for the snowfall since Monday.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Crews were preparing for battle here at a PennDOT shed in Dunmore.

With the snow already falling early in the evening, the flakes are expected to continue throughout the night and leave behind a lot of snow when it finally ends.

PennDOT is anticipating a massive snowfall and has been preparing since Monday to tackle the snow as it falls on area highways.

"This is a major storm. We haven't seen a storm like this in a few years, probably the March of 2017, I believe. And we are prepared," said Jessica Kalinoski of PennDOT.

PennDOT says there are about 200 of its trucks patrolling the highways in a district that covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

PennDOT has banned most commercial vehicles as well as any vehicle pulling a trailer on Interstates 81, 80, 84, and 380.

The speed limit is also reduced to 45 miles an hour.

Additional speed restrictions could be added depending on changing conditions.

Even with those safeguards in place, PennDOT is asking people not to drive during the storm.