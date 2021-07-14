PennDOT looking for winter workers

We're still dealing with summer storms, but the state is already looking ahead to winter. PennDOT needs workers.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's a familiar story here, and across the country, businesses are looking for workers.

PennDOT is trying to get a kick start on the winter season.

Jessica Ruddy at PennDOT in Dunmore says they're looking for full-time and seasonal workers because before you know it, this summer heat and humidity will grow cold, and snow and ice could soon follow.

"Whether it be a seasonal job or a full-time permanent job, we have over 100 jobs available," Ruddy said.

PennDOT says of the 123 jobs available, 100 of them are for the wintertime.

"About 100 CDL operators to plow snow and treat our roads in winter events, and we're looking to hire about 23 clerical staff," said PennDOT official Jonathan Eboli.

Like PennDOT, employers across the U.S. need workers, and it shows. Last month's jobs report says average wages are up 3.6 percent from the previous year.

"We're truncated to a higher pay range here in the northeast to be able to compete," Eboli.

But PennDOT says, unlike many, they didn't lose workers through the pandemic.

"All of our employees were able to continue their jobs throughout COVID," Ruddy said.

"Really, the reason that we're looking to recruit heavily now is we're anticipating a lot of retirements," Eboli explained.

The report also says 850,000 jobs were added last month. But with all the employers vying for workers, Ruddy says PennDOT is competitive:

"We have medical benefits from day one, dental, vision, life insurance, and great pension plan here," Ruddy added. "If anyone had ever thought of getting a government job or a state job, it's a great time for them to enter into PennDOT."

PennDOT is looking for everything from custodians to mechanics and drivers.

Wages start at $14.25 an hour and go up to $20 an hour

They're hosting an event at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, in Dunmore promoting those jobs.

The event takes place at:

PennDOT District 4,

55 Keystone Industrial Park Road,

Dunmore, PA 18512

Contact PennDOT District 4 at 570-963-4061. You can also get help on August 17 at any of the six county district offices.