Penn State Scranton students hold coat drive

The coat drive runs from October 2nd through November 17th and benefits the Keystone Mission.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUNMORE, Pa. — Students at Penn State Scranton are learning beyond tests and textbooks.

Business students are creating a coat drive as part of their classes.

They'll collect new or gently used hats, coats, gloves, blankets, and sweaters.

Students will then market it to the campus community.

"So it ties what they're going to be doing in the business world post-graduation and to giving back into our community, which is a key aspect of what we do," said Matthew Nied, Director of Student Services and Engagement.

Not only can students donate, but the public can as well, just drop off the items at the bins throughout campus buildings before November 17th.

All of the donations will go directly to the Keystone Mission, a non-profit in Scranton.