Pedestrian in wheelchair hit in Scranton

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Lackawanna County.

Police say the pick-up was trying to turn from Vine Street onto Wyoming Avenue when the pedestrian was struck just before 5 p.m.

There's no word on the victim's condition following the pedestrian accident.

