Pedestrian hit in Scranton

A driver took off after hitting a pedestrian Tuesday morning in the city's west side.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue.

Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

There's no word on the pedestrian's condition or if the driver has been located.

A neighbor said the driver may have been involved in a domestic dispute nearby.