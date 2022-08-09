Pedestrian hit in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue.
Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.
There's no word on the pedestrian's condition or if the driver has been located.
A neighbor said the driver may have been involved in a domestic dispute nearby.
