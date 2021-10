The victim was walking in Scranton when they were hit.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A person was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Scranton.

It happened just after 11 o'clock along the 2-thousand block of North Main Avenue.

Scranton Police say the man in his late 50s was unresponsive at the scene but was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating and it is not clear yet if any charges will be filed against the driver.