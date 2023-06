Hundreds will flock to the festival to watch this year's lineup of more than 50 bands.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Peach Music Festival is returning to Lackawanna County.

Gates open at noon on Thursday on Montage Mountain.

Festival passes are still available.

Campers can start checking Thursday morning.

The Peach Music Festival runs until Sunday, July 2.