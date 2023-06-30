Peach Music Festival persists in hazy conditions

Music lovers and performers have taken over Montage Mountain amid air quality warnings.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Bands like Taper's Choice and others from around the country are transforming Montage Mountain into a dream music festival venue.

The Peach Music Festival has brought fans from all over to jam out in Moosic for more than a decade.

“Just the relaxing atmosphere, the mountains, the great music,” Nicholas Gurecki, who drove here from Connecticut, said

But this year, the mountains in the background looked different from years past.

Music lovers are not only feeling the rhythms but the haze that's hovering over the Peach Music Festival.

“I have had a little bit of a sore throat. But that could also be from me screaming all night as the shows, so who knows,” said Sabrina Scotto, from West Pittston.

Fans say the air quality isn't going to keep them away from the stages.

“It was worried, naturally, but I love this so much that I had to. I will die on this hill,” Scotto mentioned.

“Peach has always had iffy weather from the start, but this is great,” added Gurecki.

“If it does get real bad, I got masks in the car,” Doug Bowen from Philadelphia said.

And the community that's creating strong bonds over music is also looking out for their fellow fans' health.

“I'm a retired EMT Paramedic, and I have offered masks to people who feel the need. My advice is just pace yourself, take it slow, but I wouldn't say it's affecting any of the performances,” Bowen added.

No matter what the forecast, fans say they want the show to go on.

“There's nothing else like this here, this is like the best thing that we have to me, there's nothing else like it, and I think we're so lucky we get to do this here,” Scotto explained.

Adding that there's always something that makes the Peach Music Fest different every year.