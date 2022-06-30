Peach Music Festival begins in Lackawanna County

A four-day music festival is drawing thousands of people to our area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts.

The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.

"I usually plan and pack the day before, like right before I go to bed, and pack as minimally as possible to keep it lightweight because it gets heavy walking up there, and it's hot," Emma Wright of Reading said.

The Peach has been going strong for a decade, and each year it draws newcomers.

"I'm just looking forward to the experience," Mary Stratton from Reading said. "This is my first year, so I don't really know what to expect. I just heard it was a good time and came along. I don't really know a lot of the artists either, so I'm excited to discover new music."

For others, coming to the Peach Music Festival is an annual event.

Sean Judge lives in Clarks Summit and says this is the ninth year attending what he calls "four days of awesomeness."

"Because it's awesome. It's the best place to be this weekend. There's no better way to spend a Fourth of July weekend than this. The music, that's why we're here, that's the main thing. It's the best," Judge said.

This is Peach number seven for Francis Cota, who made the trip from Philadelphia and said it's worth it every time.

"It's sweaty, it's dirty, it's gross. You're inhaling dirt for four days straight. You're walking like 12 miles a day, spraining your ankles," Cota said. "It's awesome, it's great!"

On top of the music featuring 50 artists, there are vendors selling all sorts of crafts inside.

Dozens of vendors will set up inside the venue, including Kaitlyn Page from Erie, hoping to sell what they've brought. She says she plans all year to get her art here to sell during the festival.

"Usually, the music festivals do better for what I do," Page said. "My artwork is more geared towards this kind of crowd. I've tried other kinds of festivals, mainly like non-music festivals, and my work is just not geared towards that as much as it is towards these kinds of people."

Matthew Smith came to Peach from Las Vegas to help sell hats made of hemp. The weather for the weekend could be good for business.

"It's hot out here, the sun's beating down on people. They'll just rush the hat table. They'll be like, 'Take my money."

Most of the vendors are also camping out for the long weekend and are fully stocked with the essentials to get them through it.

"Three ice chests, a tub of dry food, and lots of coffee to keep us all moving and shaking and lots of good vibes. We like to have fun too in between," Smith said.

Page says despite the long and hot weekend, there is a perk to working and selling merchandise at a music festival.

"We actually are in the area where the main venue is so we can hear all music and so we can dance and have fun and also be selling to our customers. And so it all works out."