Peach Festival brings hundreds of fans to Montage Mountain

Fans flooded Montage Mountain for their first concert experience post-pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — School buses, RV's, Lift, and Uber drivers dropped off hundreds of fans at the Pavillon at Montage Mountain for the Peach Music Festival.

Last year's Peach Fest was canceled because of the pandemic, and people say it's been more than a year since they've heard live music.

Jess and Jay Patras came from Connecticut.

"We missed festivals, and the lineup is outstanding this year. Oysterhead, and I'm very excited to see Twiddle, and I'm sort of excited to Pigeons and JRAD," said Jess.

All the fans who spoke to Newswatch 16 shared that sentiment.

Kevin Ledonne came up from the Lehigh Valley.

"It's great. We hit up three or four festivals, probably 10, 15 concerts a year, so this is our first live music we've seen in 15 months," said Ledonne of Nazareth.

John Cummings is from Dunmore.

"This is fantastic. Live music back in the area is fantastic," said Cummings.

Victoria Nagey and Louis Fink came from Michigan, packed with tons of camping gear to stay for the weekend.

"We really excited, super excited. I mean, it's part of my life. I couldn't imagine it without live music. I couldn't imagine without live music, at least not for a while," said Fink.

Mary Fallo drives one of the buses, and says she has her own regular riders.

"I've been doing this for close to 10 years, and I see people I saw from previous festivals, and some of them even wait for my bus," said Fallo.

Dane Stocker and Tara Laurenzi came in from Buffalo.

It's Stocker's 49th birthday, and his friends treated him to the festival as a birthday present.

They both agree being back at Peach Fest is another sign we're getting back to normal.

"People coming back together, just sharing the music, in these festivals again. Really bringing the spirits back," said Stocker.

"It feels like everything is right in the world," said Laurenzi.

A festival organizer could not give a number on how many people are attending Peach Fest this year but says the turnout is great.