Pay what you can yard sale held in Scranton

The Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton held a pay what you can yard sale Saturday with donated items that were not of immediate use to the center.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton also had to adjust and find a new way to hold its annual yard sale.

The community was invited out to the spot along Pittston Avenue for a pay what you can event.

Officials say everything up for grabs was donated items that were not of immediate use to the center.

So instead, folks were able to shop around and pick out some glassware, linens, books, and toys to take home.

"We didn't want to have an interaction of cash or a close interaction with the people who come to the yard sale. the second component of it is we wanted to give the community members a chance to get the items that they need ....to get those household items, those books Etc, at a rate that they could afford so it's a pay what you can," said Kristan Sommer, organizer.