'Paws in the Park' raises funds for shelter

SCRANTON, Pa. — People were encouraged to bring their pets to a park in Scranton on Sunday.
It was the return of Paws in the Park at McDade Park in Scranton.
The vendor fair for humans and animals is a fundraiser for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. There were all kinds of activities for man and beast.
All the people paid $5 for admission. The pets got in free.
"Just families out being able to see everybody out and about. It's just a beautiful thing. It's amazing to raise funds for things that are needed, like pet rescues," said Daniel Winer of Mt. Cobb.
Organizers say proceeds from Paws in the Park will help replenish the shelter's medical fund for adoptable pets in Lackawanna County.