'Paws in the Park' raises funds for shelter

Proceeds from the event will go towards Griffin Pond Animal Shelter's medical fund for adoptable pets.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People were encouraged to bring their pets to a park in Scranton on Sunday.

It was the return of Paws in the Park at McDade Park in Scranton.

The vendor fair for humans and animals is a fundraiser for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit. There were all kinds of activities for man and beast.

All the people paid $5 for admission. The pets got in free.

"Just families out being able to see everybody out and about. It's just a beautiful thing. It's amazing to raise funds for things that are needed, like pet rescues," said Daniel Winer of Mt. Cobb.