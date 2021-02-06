What started as help for frontline workers and continued to help the public during the pandemic will continue to provide masks to who anyone needs them.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Patty Lee and her marvelous maskers, also known as her mother and her aunt, have spent more time together in the last year and a half than they could have ever imagined.

They've made tens of thousands of masks since last March.

At first, it was for their essential worker friends who couldn't get masks but then it became so much more than that.

Patty never charged people more than they could afford so that meant buying a lot of supplies out of her own pocket.

"This community has helped us so much. We would have never, ever been able to do what we have done in this community without them," said Patty Lee Hack, Patty Lee's Marvelous Maskers.

Patty Lee's Marvelous Maskers has become a staple in the Lackawanna County COVID-19 Neighbor Assistance Facebook Group, a page with nearly 19,000 members.

After the state's announcement about mask requirements being lifted Patty thought maybe it was time to stop making them.

"Because people weren't messaging, so I thought 'ok maybe the need is going down now. As soon as I posted that I was going to stop, I got hammered, hammered with messages. 'Please don't. Your masks last, your masks are great," said Hack.

So Patty Lee's Marvelous Maskers will continue.

Patty, her mom, and her aunt say despite the mandates lifting soon, anyone who still needs or wants to wear a mask can get one there.

"It's like 'ok this is why you started this Patty, this is why you need to continue this," said Hack.

And now the nurse who received one of Patty's first masks last March is showing her support.

She created a Go Fund Me to help Patty Lee's Marvelous Maskers continue buying supplies, something Patty is so thankful for.

"Because that's not why we started this. We didn't want anything from it. But for her to make that GoFundMe, it just means a lot to be appreciated. I think everyone wants to be appreciated for what they do in life," said Hack.