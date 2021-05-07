Patriotic concert at Nay Aug Park

Some folks chose to spend their Fourth of July enjoying patriotic music in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Nay Aug Park's Sunday Concerts featured an independence Day Theme with music from the Ringgold Pops Orchestra.

Everyone could enjoy the music for free here in Scranton.

Veterans we spoke with say it's especially touching to hear American classics on the anniversary of our Nation's founding.

"Hearing the God Bless America behind me, as a veteran, I feel honored," said Commander Paul Yamakavich, Post 327.

The concert series continues every Sunday through September in the Electric City.