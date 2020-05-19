Pastor admits to sexually assaulting teen

Police say he said he was depressed after recently losing his job at The United Baptist Church in West Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — According to court paperwork, Gary Eaches of Scranton is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Officials say on April 11, 2020, Scranton officers responded to the home of Eaches for reports of Eaches saying he was depressed and suicidal.

Upon arrival at the North Filmore Avenue home, Eaches told officers he recently lost his job as a pastor at The United Baptist Church in West Scranton, and that he was being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

The alleged victim was interviewed and said Eaches provided her with alcohol and marijuana.

She stated Eaches kept trying to kiss her while hanging out.

He eventually stopped, but then she fell asleep.

She woke up to Eaches sexually assaulting her.

Officials say the victim told police Eaches texted her the next day that he was sorry and thought it was a dream.

Eaches was interviewed and admitted to the sexual assault and admitted to knowing what he did was wrong.