Fundraiser to benefit Moosic Police Department

A fundraiser in Lackawanna County featured plenty of pasta for a good cause.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Tracey's Hope Hospice and Animal Rescue and The Moosic Youth Center hosted the pasta dinner to raise money for the Moosic Police Department.

The police department is hoping to use the money to benefit the purchase of a K-9 Unit to assist with rescue and drug cases.

In addition to the food, there was also a basket raffle with goods donated by members of the community who want the K-9 to help with the increase in crime.

"The dog is very important; I mean, Moosic has grown. A lot of people don't realize it. As a former police officer, I'll be honest with you, there's a lot more now in this town than there has been," said George Weitz, Moosic Youth Center Executive Director.

Their goal is to help contribute towards the $40,000 goal so the police department can pay for the car, training, and giving the dog a good quality life.