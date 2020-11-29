Pasta dinner raises money for Marley's Mission

The pasta dinner fundraiser was held at Carabello in Dunmore.

Those tired of turkey had the chance to buy a pasta dinner for a good cause in Lackawanna County Sunday afternoon.

The pasta dinner fundraiser was held at Carabello restaurant in Dunmore.

Organizers say all the money will benefit Marley's Mission, a non-profit organization that provides equine-based therapy for free to families and children who have experienced trauma.

"These kids you know, they had their whole turned upside down because of their original trauma and now with COVID-19 everything looks different. They're stuck home, maybe in an environment that isn't conducive to being at home," said April Kemp.