LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A pasta dinner benefitting Jason Trevethan and his stroke recovery took place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The dinner was held at the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company near Clarks Summit.

A $15 donation included a pasta dinner with a side salad, dinner roll, dessert, and a drink.

Patrons could also enter basket raffles as well as a 50/50.

Live entertainment was also provided.