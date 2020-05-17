Pasta night in Peckville

Organizers say the coronavirus pandemic has caused both health and economic impacts throughout Lackawanna County and they wanted to do something to show neighbors they are here to help.

"I know that everyone has difficult times that they go through but I'm a firm believer that even if you are struggling, there's always somebody that's worse off than you are. So any little bit of good that you can do for someone gives them that little bit of hope," said Marlene Sebastianelli.