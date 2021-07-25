Pasta dinner fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

A fundraiser in Lackawanna County was held to raise money for a man in need of a kidney transplant.
Brian Nicholof was diagnosed with renal failure a few years ago.
His daughter, Lindsay, is a perfect match.
Hundreds of people came out to the Jefferson Township Fire Hall for a takeout pasta dinner to help raise money for the family's medical bills and travel expenses.
"It's completely overwhelming. It's amazing. It really is. I mean, family and friends have come out by the hundreds. It's good to know that you have this kind of support in our community," said Brian and Lindsay.
Brian is recovering from another medical procedure, and then the transplant will be scheduled.