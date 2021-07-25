Pasta dinner fundraiser held in Lackawanna County

The takeout pasta dinner helped raise funds for the family's medical bills and travel expenses.

A fundraiser in Lackawanna County was held to raise money for a man in need of a kidney transplant.

Brian Nicholof was diagnosed with renal failure a few years ago.

His daughter, Lindsay, is a perfect match.

Hundreds of people came out to the Jefferson Township Fire Hall for a takeout pasta dinner to help raise money for the family's medical bills and travel expenses.

"It's completely overwhelming. It's amazing. It really is. I mean, family and friends have come out by the hundreds. It's good to know that you have this kind of support in our community," said Brian and Lindsay.